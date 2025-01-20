Turkiye neutralizes four PKK soldiers in Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ Turkiye's Ministry of Defence announced on Monday the killing of four members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq and Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the ‘’terrorists’’ in question were killed, surrendered, or captured.

In a statement reported by the Anadolu Agency, the ministry confirmed that two PKK members were neutralized in Operation Claw-Lock in the Gara region of northern Iraq, and two others in the Euphrates Shield operation zone in northern Syria.

These losses add to 42 other PKK fatalities killed in the last two weeks.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.