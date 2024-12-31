Turkiye neutralizes PKK members in Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Turkiye’s military neutralized eight PKK fighters in northern Iraq and northern Syria in its ongoing operations against militant groups, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced.

In a statement, the ministry said the army “neutralized 6 PKK terrorists it identified in the Hakurk and Gara regions of northern Iraq and 2 PKK/YPG terrorists it identified in the Barış Pınarı region of northern Syria.”

“Our fight against terrorism continues unabated in the last hours of 2024, as it has throughout the year,” the ministry stated, emphasizing the resolve of the Turkish Armed Forces to eliminate threats to national security.

In recent years, Turkiye has intensified its operations in northern Iraq and Syria, using drone strikes and ground forces to target PKK and YPG strongholds, actions it argues are vital for safeguarding national interests and preventing cross-border attacks.

Ankara, along with the US, and the EU consider the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the YPG, terrorist organizations.