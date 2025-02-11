Turkiye lifts trade restrictions on Syria

Shafaq News/ Turkiye has lifted restrictions on the export of Syrian goods and products to Turkish markets, a senior Syrian border official revealed on Tuesday.

Mazen Alloush, Director of Public Relations at Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Border Crossings, said the decision followed extensive discussions between Syrian and Turkish trade officials. “This move reflects the depth of trade relations between the two countries and will enhance economic cooperation and mutual trade exchange,” Ahloush was quoted as saying by state news agency SANA.

He also expressed gratitude to Turkiye’s Minister of Trade for the decision and voiced hopes for continued collaboration between economic institutions to foster further progress.

Turkiye’s decision comes after years of trade restrictions linked to international sanctions and regional conflicts. Ankara suspended a free trade agreement with Syria in 2011 following the Syrian conflict.

In a related development, Alloush announced a separate agreement between Syria and Jordan that exempts Syrian trucks entering Jordanian territory from all previously imposed fees.

Meanwhile, Iraq is preparing to restart trade with Syria after Damascus met Baghdad’s border security and customs requirements, Hassan Al-Sheikh, Head of the Iraqi-Syrian Business Council, reported on Monday.

“The Syrian side has completed all necessary measures, and we are awaiting the signing of an agreement outlining operational procedures and the list of permitted goods,” Al-Sheikh told Shafaq News, adding that the border crossing is expected to reopen this week.