Turkiye imposes export restrictions on Israel

Shafaq News/ Turkiye has announced plans to impose restrictions on exports to Israel until a ceasefire is achieved and increased aid is allowed into Gaza. This decision comes after the Israeli government refused to permit Turkiye to airdrop aid over the besieged Strip.

On Tuesday, the Turkish Ministry of Trade stated that it would halt the export of items in 54 categories to Israel, including iron and steel products, cement, bricks, jet fuel, construction equipment, granites, machines, cement, chemicals, and pesticides.

"In flagrant violation of international law and ignoring the international community, Israel's actions have forced us to take these measures," the ministry said in a statement.

"These restrictions will remain in place until Israel declares an immediate ceasefire and ensures an adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza."

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in a death toll exceeding 33,000, according to Palestinian health officials. Many countries have expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis caused by Israeli attacks and the siege on Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to Turkiye's announcement, accusing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of prioritizing support for Hamas over the economic interests of Turkiye.

Katz warned of measures that could harm the Turkish economy, including import bans and efforts to limit investments from the United States.

He also warned that Israel would urge "American-based organizations to cease investments in Turkiye." Additionally, Israel plans to request assistance from "its friends in the American Congress to assess Turkiye's violation of boycott laws against Israel and impose sanctions as deemed appropriate," the statement indicated.

The announcement of trade curbs follows Turkiye's promise of "step-by-step" reprisals against Israel after its cargo military planes were blocked from delivering aid to Gaza.

President Erdogan reiterated Turkiye's support for Palestinians and condemned Israel's actions in Gaza.

Turkish exports to Israel totaled $5.43 billion last year, with concerns in Israel about potential impacts on industries such as clothing, electrical goods, and construction materials.

On Tuesday, Israel's Army Radio quoted Ron Tomer, president of the Manufacturers' Association of Israel, stating that approximately 50% of Israel's cement, steel, and marble imports are from Turkiye.

Tomer also expressed concerns that Turkiye is expanding its influence into other sectors, including Israel's construction industries.

The strained relations between Turkiye and Israel have escalated during the ongoing conflict, marking a setback in their previously normalized ties established in 2022.