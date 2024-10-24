Turkiye bombs 32 PKK targets after deadly Ankara attack

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced it bombed 32 targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its allies in retaliation for Wednesday's deadly attack on Ankara, which the government blamed on the PKK.

"Exercising our right to self-defense, an air operation was carried out against terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria, and a total of 32 targets were successfully destroyed,” the ministry stated.

"These air operations are ongoing,” it added.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced, “The death toll from the armed attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) company in Kahramankazan, Ankara, has risen to 5 dead and 22 injured.”

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced, “4 were killed and 14 others injured in a terrorist attack carried out by unknown assailants using weapons and bombs targeting the TUSAŞ company.”

The Interior Minister confirmed the "neutralization" of two individuals responsible for the attack. "It is highly likely the attackers were PKK members, a group classified as a terrorist organization in Turkiye," he noted.

Notably, TUSAŞ is one of Turkiye's most important defense and aerospace companies, producing the Kaan, Turkiye's first domestically-made fighter jet, along with other projects.