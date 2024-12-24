Turkiye announces neutralizing of four PKK members in Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ Turkiye’s Ministry of Defense announced, on Tuesday, that its forces had neutralized four members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq and Syria.

According to the ministry’s statement, “the Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 2 PKK terrorists they detected in the Gara region of northern Iraq and 2 PKK/YPG terrorists who were preparing an attack in the Euphrates Shield region of northern Syria.”

PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.