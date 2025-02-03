Turkiye: Controversy erupts over officers' dismissal for oath to Atatürk

Shafaq News/ Turkiye’s decision to dismiss five officers and three of their direct superiors for swearing an oath of allegiance to the Republic’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, during their graduation ceremony at the Army War College has sparked widespread controversy.

During an August 30 ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, nearly 400 lieutenants raised their swords and chanted in unison, “We are the soldiers of Mustafa Kemal… We are the guardians of secularism.” The scene was a reminder of the military’s political role in past decades and, according to analysts, underscored the ongoing tension between Kemalist traditions and the rise of Turkish conservatism.

In response, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Friday the dismissal of the officers over what has come to be known as the Officers' Demonstration, emphasizing that the military will not tolerate any actions that disrupt discipline.

A Divisive Decision

The dismissal decision sparked sharp criticism from opposition parties. Özgür Özel, leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), argued that "the army founded by Atatürk should not be deprived of its soldiers." Similarly, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu expressed his solidarity with the dismissed officers.

On the other hand, President Erdoğan's advisor, Mehmet Uçum, defended the decision, stressing that it was not about the slogans, but rather the officers' failure to comply with military orders. Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli also backed the dismissals, warning against "attempts to incite chaos within the country."

Investigations

During the investigation, the dismissed officers defended their actions, insisting they had not violated military regulations. However, the Ministry of Defense maintained that their dismissal was not due to the slogans but rather for disrupting military order.

In turn, President Erdogan addressed the controversy, asking, “Who were these swords directed at?” and affirming that all those involved would face appropriate punishment.

Observers argue that the case goes beyond military discipline, reflecting the ongoing tension between the armed forces and civilian leadership, as well as the broader political influence on the military amid Turkiye’s shifting landscape. As the debate continues, analysts question the future of civil-military relations in an increasingly polarized country.