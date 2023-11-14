Turkish security forces capture ISIS leader in Central Turkey

Shafaq News / Anadolu agency reported on Tuesday that security forces in the Kırşehir province in central Turkey have apprehended a leader of the terrorist organization ISIS, who was wanted on a red notice.

The agency stated that the anti-terrorism units in the province launched a security operation as part of an investigation conducted by the public prosecutor's office to arrest the Iraqi national, identified as "F.H.," who held a high-ranking position within the terrorist organization in Iraq.

The units succeeded in capturing the wanted terrorist, who was listed on the Interpol red notice, and had recently arrived in the city after multiple changes in his place of residence.