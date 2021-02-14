Report

Turkish security forces arrest 7 HDP members in Batman city

Date: 2021-02-14T15:31:34+0000
Turkish security forces arrest 7 HDP members in Batman city

Shafaq News / The Turkish newspaper "Zaman" reported today that the Turkish security forces had arrested the mayor of Bekirhan, southeastern Turkey, and six other members of the Kurdish HDP.

The newspaper said that the Turkish forces raided the homes of members and leaders of the Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party in Batman. It arrested the mayor, the director of the party's division in the city, the director of the party's division in the central district, a Youth Council member, a Municipal Council member, and two other party members.

No further details were disclosed.

