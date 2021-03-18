Turkish moves towards HDP undermine democracy, U.S.

Shafaq News/ Dissolving the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) party in Turkey would “further undermine democracy”, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

The Department called in a statement the Turkish authorities to reverse its decision of striping HDP deputy and human rights advocate Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu of his seat, saying this act is “troubling.”

Earlier on Wednesday Turkey’s parliament stripped prominent HDP deputy and human rights advocate Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu of his seat over a criminal conviction for spreading “terrorist propaganda” in a social media post.

The HDP says Gergerlioglu, who received a 2-1/2 year jail sentence, was punished for sharing on Twitter the link to a news story that included comments from the PKK.