Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish moves towards HDP undermine democracy, U.S.

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-18T06:13:15+0000
Turkish moves towards HDP undermine democracy, U.S.
Shafaq News/ Dissolving the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) party in Turkey would “further undermine democracy”, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

The Department called in a statement the Turkish authorities to reverse its decision of striping HDP deputy and human rights advocate Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu of his seat, saying this act is “troubling.”

Earlier on Wednesday Turkey’s parliament stripped prominent HDP deputy and human rights advocate Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu of his seat over a criminal conviction for spreading “terrorist propaganda” in a social media post.

The HDP says Gergerlioglu, who received a 2-1/2 year jail sentence, was punished for sharing on Twitter the link to a news story that included comments from the PKK.

related

Five PKK members surrender to the Turkish authorities

Date: 2020-11-26 11:27:58
Five PKK members surrender to the Turkish authorities

PYD calls for KDP to start a dialogue with PKK

Date: 2020-12-15 13:27:50
PYD calls for KDP to start a dialogue with PKK

Turkey announces 15 PKK members killed in Iraq

Date: 2019-07-10 11:03:05
Turkey announces 15 PKK members killed in Iraq

Turkey may conduct an operation against PKK, Erdogan hints

Date: 2021-01-22 12:55:35
Turkey may conduct an operation against PKK, Erdogan hints

Italy awards honorary citizenship to Ocalan

Date: 2020-03-08 09:13:04
Italy awards honorary citizenship to Ocalan

PKK: tens of dead and Injuries in KARA Mountain

Date: 2021-02-12 15:34:49
PKK: tens of dead and Injuries in KARA Mountain

Turkey neutralizes PKK member wanted by Interpol

Date: 2020-10-20 10:59:36
Turkey neutralizes PKK member wanted by Interpol

Erdogan on the US statements on PKK executing 13 Turkish citizens: "a joke"

Date: 2021-02-15 13:49:45
Erdogan on the US statements on PKK executing 13 Turkish citizens: "a joke"