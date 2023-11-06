Turkish media reports cold reception for US Secretary of State Blinken in Ankara

Shafaq News/ Turkish media outlets reported a cold meeting and reception between the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the Turkish capital.

Blinken spent a weekend traveling from Israel to Jordan, the occupied West Bank, Cyprus and Iraq to discuss the situation in Gaza.

According to the reports, the US top official attempted to initiate a hug with Fidan, but the Turkish Foreign Minister reportedly stepped back, leading to an awkward moment. Social media users further circulated images suggesting that the US ambassador in Ankara greeted Blinken with his hand in his pocket.

The incident occurred as Blinken met with Turkish officials in the capital city. The Turkish Foreign Ministry released a video of the encounter, showing Blinken extending his hand for a handshake, followed by what appeared to be an attempt at an embrace. However, Fidan stepped back, maintaining a distance while continuing the handshake.

Prominent figures in Turkish society, including journalist Zafer Shaheen, commented on the incident, advising Blinken to "maintain social distance" between the two sides.

Turkish newspaper Sabah described the situation as a "shock" to Secretary Blinken, highlighting his surprised expression during the encounter.

Earlier, Turkish media had pointed out the absence of high-ranking officials in the meeting with the US Secretary of State in Ankara.

Journalists also noted the lack of adequate lighting at the venue. The somewhat chilly reception Blinken received in Ankara has been widely discussed on Turkish social networks. Some users expressed the opinion that Blinken "got what he deserved."