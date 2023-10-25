Turkish intelligence neutralize senior PKK leader

Shafaq News / Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) “neutralized” a senior PKK leader in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, security sources said Wednesday, Anadolu agency reported.
The intelligence agency “neutralized” Sariye Atilla codenamed Rozerin Semzinan, in an operation in the Hakurk region, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
Atilla joined the PKK in 2007 and gave lectures at the group's so-called training academies in Haftanin.
In addition, three wanted militants were "neutralized" in southern Turkey, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Wednesday.
Yerlikaya said on X that the three members of a s”eparatist terrorist organization" were neutralized by gendarmerie forces in the rural areas of Lice Kiyikoy in the Diyarbakir province.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the militants in question surrendered or were killed or captured.