Turkish President: PKK is unable to operate inside Turkey

Shafaq News / The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that the newly-launched military operation in the Kurdistan Region aims to protect Turkey's borders and "purify" the Iraq lands from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“I wish success to our soldiers in this operation that we are carrying out in cooperation with the Iraqi government,” Erdogan said in a speech today.

He noted that the PKK is not capable anymore of carrying out any attacks inside Turkey, especially after Turkish forces implemented serious measures to prevent infiltration through the borders.

The Turkish President’s remarks come a day after the Iraqi foreign ministry slammed the Turkish operation and summoned the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad.