Turkish President Embarks on Three-Day Gulf Trip on Monday

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will start a three-day tour of the Gulf on Monday, Anadolu Agency said on Sunday.

Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia on Monday, head to Qatar on Tuesday and is expected to end his Gulf tour on Wednesday with a visit to the UAE.

He will also visit Northern Cyprus on Thursday after he completes his Gulf visit.

Speaking to local Turkish media on Thursday, Erdogan said he hopes to reach major investment deals during the visit next week.

Erdogan said these investments could be made in Turkey or any of the three Gulf states.

"We would like to increase all kinds of relations by travelling to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE," Erdogan said.

Turkey's Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan visited Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, ahead of Erdogan's planned trip.

A delegation led by Simsek met his Saudi counterpart Mohammed al-Jadaan in the kingdom.

"We discussed aspects of co-operation and ways to enhance financial and economic relations between our countries," al-Jadaan said on Twitter following the meeting.

It comes as Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz visited Qatar with Simsek last week.

Last year, Erdogan visited the UAE for the first time in a decade to boost economic and political ties. It marked a significant improvement in relations between the two states. During the trip, the UAE announced it was setting up a $10 billion investment fund in Turkey.

The UAE is Turkey’s leading trading partner among GCC countries. Bilateral trade between the two countries in 2020 reached $8 billion.

At the time, the UAE's news agency Wam said leaders in the Emirates believe strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries will contribute to regional stability, prosperity, and peace.