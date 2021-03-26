Report

Turkey neutralizes 5 PKK members in NES

Date: 2021-03-26T09:29:24+0000
Turkey neutralizes 5 PKK members in NES

Shafaq News / Five PKK members were neutralized in northern Syria, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Friday, Anadolu agency reported.

Turkish commandos neutralized the terrorists when they "attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone to disrupt the peace and security environment," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply that the PKK members surrendered, were killed or captured.

On Monday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the neutralization of 35 PKK members during the last three days, in an area that the Turkish army, managed to control in an operation launched by Ankara in October 2019 against the Kurdish units east of the Euphrates.

