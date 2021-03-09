Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey killed 25 PKK members in northern Iraq, Official

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-09T16:54:16+0000
Turkey killed 25 PKK members in northern Iraq, Official

Shafaq News / Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq killed 25 of the Kurdistan’s Workers Party (PKK) fighters. The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, on Tuesday.

Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement that "the PKK members will not feel comfortable anywhere due to the Turkish army's strikes."

Pursuing the Party (PKK) will be anywhere including Qandil Mountains in the Kurdistan region. He confirmed.

Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with Kurdish militants deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.

Turkey has been battling an “insurgency” in its mainly Kurdish southeast by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that has killed 40,000 people since the 1980s and which has largely been directed from within Iraq.

related

Turkey neutralizes PKK member wanted by Interpol

Date: 2020-10-20 10:59:36
Turkey neutralizes PKK member wanted by Interpol

Turkey arrests a PKK member who participated in Kayseri attack back in 2016

Date: 2020-10-23 14:38:13
Turkey arrests a PKK member who participated in Kayseri attack back in 2016

Turkey accuses the PKK of carrying out a suicide attack in Hatay

Date: 2020-10-27 06:34:20
Turkey accuses the PKK of carrying out a suicide attack in Hatay

By more than two billion $... Iraq tops the list of Turkish furniture importers

Date: 2019-10-20 14:08:29
By more than two billion $... Iraq tops the list of Turkish furniture importers

Five PKK members surrender to the Turkish authorities

Date: 2020-11-26 11:27:58
Five PKK members surrender to the Turkish authorities

Turkey exempts citizens of 5 countries from "Visa"

Date: 2020-02-20 11:50:32
Turkey exempts citizens of 5 countries from "Visa"

Self-administration in Kurdistan Syria announces “mobilization”

Date: 2019-10-09 11:03:38
Self-administration in Kurdistan Syria announces “mobilization”

Zarif: Turkey's presence in countries outside its territories undermines the security of the region

Date: 2020-09-24 12:25:58
Zarif: Turkey's presence in countries outside its territories undermines the security of the region