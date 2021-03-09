Turkey killed 25 PKK members in northern Iraq, Official

Shafaq News / Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq killed 25 of the Kurdistan’s Workers Party (PKK) fighters. The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, on Tuesday.

Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement that "the PKK members will not feel comfortable anywhere due to the Turkish army's strikes."

Pursuing the Party (PKK) will be anywhere including Qandil Mountains in the Kurdistan region. He confirmed.

Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with Kurdish militants deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.

Turkey has been battling an “insurgency” in its mainly Kurdish southeast by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that has killed 40,000 people since the 1980s and which has largely been directed from within Iraq.