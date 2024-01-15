Turkey Detains 18 for "Praising Terrorism" Following Soldiers Killing

Shafaq News/ In response to the killing of nine Turkish soldiers in clashes with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, Turkish authorities have detained 18 individuals for "praising terrorism." Simultaneously, a high-level PKK member, Hulya Mercen, was "neutralized" in northern Iraq.

In response to the soldiers' deaths, schools across Turkey observed a minute's silence on Monday morning, according to government reports.

The Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, announced on social media that 18 people were detained for charges including "praising a terrorist organization," "spreading terrorism propaganda," and "spreading misleading information" related to Turkey's operations in Iraq. Simultaneously, arrest warrants have been issued for 19 individuals within Turkey and 133 abroad.

The nature of the charges against the individuals abroad has not been specified.

In a parallel development, Turkish security forces reported the "neutralization" of Hulya Mercen, a high-level PKK member, in northern Iraq's Matin region. Mercen was known for leading several attacks on Turkish troops in the past.

The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union.