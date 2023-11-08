Tunnel Warfare and Civilian Vulnerability: A Warning from Former US Commander to Israel

Shafaq News/ In a recent article published by The Washington Post, former US Central Command Commander Joseph Votel issued a warning to Israel about the tunnel warfare tactics employed by Hamas in Gaza.
Votel, who visited Israel unofficially, shared insights from his military service, emphasizing the innovative strategies of determined fighters. He highlighted the challenges faced by US forces in Iraq due to improvised explosive devices, similar to those used by groups like Hamas.
Votel stressed the complexity of dealing with Hamas strongholds, especially considering the extensive tunnel network, which serves as command, supply, and weapon centers. He urged Israel to address this challenge effectively to mitigate harm to civilians and maintain international support.