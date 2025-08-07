Trump urges Middle Eastern countries to normalize with Israel

Shafaq News – Washington

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump called on all Middle Eastern countries to join the Abraham Accords with Israel, considering the move essential for achieving peace in the region.

Posting on the Truthsocial platform, Trump said, "Now that the nuclear arsenal being “created” by Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, it is very important to me that all Middle Eastern Countries join the Abraham Accords. This will insure PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The Abraham Accords, brokered by the Trump administration in 2020, normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.