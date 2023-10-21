Trump's lawyer agrees to testify against him

Shafaq News/ A second lawyer who represented Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, Kenneth Chesebro, pleaded guilty on Friday to illegal efforts to reverse the former U.S. president’s defeat in the state of Georgia, just days before he was about to go on trial.

Chesebro pleaded guilty in a Fulton County court to conspiracy to commit filing of false documents, one day after another former lawyer for Trump, Sidney Powell, also pleaded guilty. The two had been scheduled to be tried together beginning on Monday.

Chesebro agreed to testify against Trump and the other 15 co-defendants in the sprawling racketeering case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The plea agreement calls for Chesebro to be sentenced to five years of probation and pay $5,000 in restitution.

Georgia prosecutors have now gained the cooperation of two members of Trump’s legal team who played significant roles in Trump’s attempts to overturn his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

The deals with Chesebro and Powell mean that the first scheduled trial in the case, which was set to give Trump and other co-defendants a preview of the state’s case, will not happen.

The Georgia case is one of four state or federal criminal cases that Trump is facing and one of two specifically focused on his attempts to overturn his election defeat.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has pleaded not guilty and continues to falsely claim his loss was the result of fraud.

Chesebro agreed to testify against Trump and the other 15 co-defendants in the sprawling racketeering case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The plea agreement calls for Chesebro to be sentenced to five years of probation and pay $5,000 in restitution.

Georgia prosecutors have now gained the cooperation of two members of Trump’s legal team who played significant roles in Trump’s attempts to overturn his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

(Reuters)