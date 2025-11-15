Trump rolls back food tariffs

Shafaq News – Washington

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump reversed tariffs on more than 200 food imports, including coffee, beef, bananas and orange juice, after months of rising grocery prices.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the rollback took effect retroactively at midnight Thursday and was meant to ease pressure on consumers.

The move follows a surge in food costs triggered earlier this year when Trump imposed a 10% base tariff on all imports, along with additional duties that varied by state. According to the White House, the tariff package was a core part of his "inflation-neutral" trade strategy.

Joe Biden and the Democrats unleashed the WORST inflation crisis in four decades and massively raised prices on the American people.President Trump is cleaning up their economic mess and working hard to Make America Affordable Again. https://t.co/LN05ONgs4O pic.twitter.com/MKgtv45BqE — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 14, 2025

Reacting to the decision, House Ways and Means Committee Democrat Richard Neal said the administration is now “putting out a fire it started,” arguing that Trump’s trade war drove up prices and contributed to months of manufacturing contraction.

