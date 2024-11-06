Trump monitors world leaders' responses to his election victory; Kremlin withholds congratulations

Shafaq News/ Former US President Donald Trump, who declared victory in the recent presidential election, is closely watching which world leaders have reached out to congratulate him and when.

According to CNN, sources say Trump, known for valuing loyalty and flattery, enjoyed calls from foreign leaders prior to the election and has privately questioned why some leaders have yet to contact him.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that “Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to congratulate Trump on his election win.” clarifying, "I am not aware of any plans for the president to congratulate him." He added, "Let’s not forget that we are speaking about a country considered unfriendly, directly and indirectly involved in the conflict against our nation."

Today, Trump claimed victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, securing 277 electoral votes, surpassing the 270-vote threshold required.