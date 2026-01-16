Trump hails Iran for "cancelling executions"

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Friday thanked the Iranian government for canceling “all scheduled executions” of protesters, following his warning of “serious consequences” if Tehran continued its crackdown on demonstrations.

Posting on the Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday (Over 800 of them), have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you!”

Earlier on Thursday, the White House rejected media reports speculating about potential US actions on Iran, stressing that policy decisions rest solely with President Donald Trump, not unnamed officials.

Protests in Iran erupted on December 28 after the rial collapsed to a record low of about 1.45 million to the US dollar, driving sharp increases in food prices and inflation before spreading nationwide. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 2,571 people have been killed so far, including 2,403 protesters, 147 government-affiliated individuals, 12 minors, and nine civilians not involved in demonstrations. Iranian officials have acknowledged an overall death toll of around 2,000.