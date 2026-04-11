Trump claims US “wins either way” in Iran talks

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he does not care whether a deal is reached with Iran, although Washington is currently in “deep talks” with Tehran in Islamabad.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump claimed that the United States would come out ahead regardless of the outcome, adding, “maybe they make a deal, maybe they don’t.”

US forces, he said, are deploying minesweepers in the Strait of Hormuz after Washington destroyed Iran’s naval capabilities without NATO assistance. He also warned China it would face “big problems” if it shipped weapons to Tehran following reports that Beijing would send air defense systems to Tehran.

A third round of US-Iran talks is underway under Pakistani mediation, with Iranian media describing the negotiations as a “final chance” to reach a framework. Earlier rounds ended without a breakthrough, with disputes centered on control of the Strait of Hormuz; Tehran has rejected joint management proposals, insisting on full sovereignty and transit fees, while Washington demands unrestricted navigation and guarantees against nuclear weapons.

A two-week ceasefire was agreed on April 8 to allow negotiations, but progress remains limited, with Iran linking any deal to an end to Israeli operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.