Trump campaign to make announcement in Las Vegas

Category: World

Date: 2020-11-05T14:55:32+0000
Trump campaign to make announcement in Las Vegas

Shafaq news/ U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign planned to make an announcement in Las Vegas Today on Thursday, the campaign said in a statement as ballot counting in the state’s presidential election continued.

Vote counting continues in US elections for choosing the next President.

CNN’s projections and live results for the 2020 presidential election showed the following,

Biden beats Trump in Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Trump so far is the winner on Florida, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

These States are considering battleground that could reasonably be won by either the Democratic or the Republican presidential candidate by a swing in votes.

Biden or Trump must reach 270 electoral Vote to win the race to the White House; CNN also stated that so far Biden reached 253 while Trump got 213.

