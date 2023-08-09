Trump Voices Concerns Over Legal Battles Impacting 2024 Election Campaign

Shafaq News/ Former US President Donald Trump voiced concerns about the potential impact of legal proceedings on his 2024 election campaign.

Speaking in New Hampshire, just days after facing his third set of charges in four months, Trump criticized what he deemed as a "dysfunctional" investigation into allegations of national security breaches, falsification of business records, and attempts to overturn the election results through indirect means.

In his speech, the 77-year-old billionaire, who currently holds a significant lead in the race for the Republican Party's presidential nomination, alleged that President Joe Biden was behind the investigations. Trump asserted that these investigations were motivated by his strong poll performance.

Addressing a large group of supporters in Windham, a staunchly Republican city in New Hampshire, Trump questioned how Biden could simultaneously order his impeachment during an election campaign where Trump claimed to be winning substantially.

He criticized the prospect of having to divert time and resources away from the campaign to address what he referred to as "false and fabricated accusations" in court.

Trump painted a scenario where his court appearances might hinder his campaign efforts, stating, "Sorry, I won't be able to go to Iowa today, I won't be able to go to New Hampshire today because I'm sitting in a courtroom on bullsh*t because my attorney general has indicted me. It's terrible."

Despite a somewhat competitive polling landscape, Trump has surpassed Biden in only two out of 14 RealClearPolitics polls collected as of June. In contrast, Biden has won eight votes and tied in four.

The recent charges against Trump pertain to his efforts to overturn the election results and mark the most significant legal challenge he faces among four ongoing criminal investigations, resulting in multiple charges.

After leaving the White House and alleged payments to a former adult film actress, Trump also faces legal action regarding possessing classified documents. Two of his trials are scheduled for March and May 2024, coinciding with the primary campaign season.

Furthermore, Trump anticipates that additional charges will be filed against him in the coming week related to the same election interference case, this time in Georgia.

Trump noted a rise in popularity among Republicans since the onset of these legal challenges. He indicated that he expects four more charges to be brought against him next week, suggesting that his support base remains resilient despite the legal proceedings.

Aside from the criminal investigations, Trump is facing a lawsuit from former journalist E. Jean Carroll, who previously won a sexual assault case against him. Additionally, the state of New York is seeking $250 million in compensation from Trump for alleged commercial fraud. The trial for this case is slated to commence in October.