Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate ceasefire covering attacks on energy infrastructure, though neither Kyiv nor Moscow immediately confirmed the agreement.

“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The announcement followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement earlier on Sunday that Kyiv was prepared to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries if Moscow stopped attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. He said any de-escalation would have to be reciprocal and backed by “real guarantees.”

The development comes after Trump announced a diesel supply deal with Russia on Friday. The US Treasury subsequently issued a temporary license allowing certain transactions involving Russian-origin diesel through April 7, 2027.

Russia on Saturday partially lifted its diesel-export ban, authorizing 500,000 metric tons for foreign markets.

Trump had criticized Zelenskyy on Saturday over continued Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries, arguing they were worsening global diesel shortages and saying Ukraine should choose a new leader capable of reaching a peace deal.