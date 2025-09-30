Treason verdict: Former DR Congo President given death penalty in absentia

Shafaq News – Kinshasa

A Kinshasa military court on Tuesday sentenced former President Joseph Kabila to death in absentia on charges of war crimes and treason.

The ruling follows the court’s determination that Kabila supported the M23 rebellion, a Rwanda-backed group controlling large parts of the mineral-rich eastern Congo.

Kikaya Bin Karubi, a longtime adviser to Kabila, declined immediate comment on the verdict.

Born in 1971, Kabila became Africa’s youngest head of state at 29, assuming office in 2001 after the assassination of his father, Laurent-Désiré Kabila. He ruled for nearly 18 years before stepping down in 2019, handing power to Felix Tshisekedi after contested elections.

Kabila’s presidency was marked by repeated armed conflicts in eastern Congo, widespread human rights violations, and allegations of corruption and elite control over the country’s resources. Even after leaving office, he has maintained significant political and military influence.