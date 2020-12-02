Transparent masks keep you healthy and sociable

Shafaq News/ Traditional masks block faces and prevent our ability to see facial expressions and emotions, catch visual cues, and communicate, therefore, clear masks is a solution for this problem.

The clear mask allows full-face visibility; it’s optimized for comfort and breathability, while providing assured protection.

It has a transparent plastic barrier which keeps fluids and sprays away from the faces.

Many companies manufacture this kind of masks; the most famous are the US-made The ClearMask and China’ CleanShield.

The science supports that face coverings are saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic, and yet the debate trundles on