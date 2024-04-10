Three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli bombing in Gaza City's Shati Camp.

According to Al Jazeera, "Hazem, Amir, and Mohammed, sons of Haniyeh, were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle they were in at the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza."

The casualties, as reported by Al-Jazeera, included 'Hazem Ismail Haniyeh and his daughter Amal, Amir Ismail Haniyeh and his son Khaled, and his daughter Razan, in addition to Mohammed Ismail Haniyeh.'

There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli forces regarding the airstrike.

Last November, Jamal Mohammad Haniyeh, the oldest grandson of Haniyeh, was also killed in an Israeli attack.

So far, Israel has killed more than 33,400 Palestinians, mainly children and women, and injured about 76,000.