Three injured in a double explosion in Sere Kaniye

Shafaq News / Local sources in Sere Kaniye reported that two explosions targeted the city controlled by the Turkish army and its proxies, on Wednesday.

The sources told Shafaq News agency that three people were injured in the explosions and transferred to the city's hospitals.

No further details were disclosed.

The areas controlled by the Turkish army have been subjected to several bombings during the past days, including an explosion in the city of Tell Abiad, which killed three people and wounded seven others, in addition to explosions in Afrin, Azaz, and Al-Bab cities, that left more than 15 fatalities and more than 40 injured.