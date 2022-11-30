Three dead, dozens hurt in Pakistan blast

Shafaq News/ A bomb blast in Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta has targeted a police patrol, killing three people and wounding 28.

The explosion on Wednesday, claimed by the Pakistani Taliban militant group - or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - in a text message to Reuters, came after the group ended a ceasefire with the government this week.

"A bomb blast that targeted a police patrol wounded more than 30 people, including 15 police," a police official, Abdul Haq, told Reuters.

"Out of them, a policeman, a woman and a child died."

The patrol had been guarding a polio vaccination team at the time of the blast, he added.

Islamist militants in Pakistan often target polio vaccination teams, in the belief that the immunisation effort is a Western tool to spy on them.

Quetta is the capital of Pakistan's province of Balochistan bordering Afghanistan and Iran, where both Islamist and separatist insurgents operate.

Source: AP