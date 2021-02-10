Three-day period to meet Wasit demonstrators demands

Shafaq News / Head of the National Security Service, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi pledged to do all he could to accelerated moves closer to Wasit demonstrators demands.

Demonstrators representatives’ group told Shafaq News Agency correspondent that the demonstrators declared a three-day period to meet their demands, which basically are dismissing the local Government officials including the Governor Muhammad Al-Mayahi, dropping the 75 complaints against the demonstrators, releasing the six detainees, and establishing a committee to uncover the killers of the demonstrator Fouad Al-Majidi in which the group accused the special task forces of the incident.”

In turn, Al-Asadi pledged to do all he could within the three-day period to meet the demonstrators demands.

The Group said that the three-days are mourning period for the martyr Fouad Al-Majidi; otherwise they will fan out the streets again.

Delegated by the Prime Minister, The head of the National Security, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, arrived this morning, Wednesday, in Wasit Governorate to check out the situation after the bloody events and violence which accompanied the protests on Tuesday.

Iraq’ Security Media Cell announced, on Tuesday that the Security forces have opened an investigation into the incidents accompanied the past two days demonstrations in Wasit which resulted in one dead and one injury of the citizens, in addition to about 150 injuries of the security forces stabbed with knives and thrown with Molotov cocktails."

Suspects had been arrested for investigation, while another person was arrested for having illegal weapon.