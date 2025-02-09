Three Baltics successfully integrated into the European power grid

Shafaq News/ Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania successfully connected their electrical systems to the European continental grid on Sunday, a day after severing energy ties that had lasted for decades with Russia and Belarus.

The complex shift away from the former Soviet power grid had been in the works for several years and aims to more closely integrate the Baltic States with the European Union while enhancing regional energy security.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs celebrated the achievement in a post on X, stating, "We did it!"

A few days earlier, EU foreign policy chief, Estonia's Kaja Kallas, hailed the transformation as "a victory for freedom and European unity."

The three countries, strong supporters of Kyiv, stopped purchasing energy from Russia following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 but continued relying on the Russian grid to manage frequency and stabilize their networks, to avoid power outages.