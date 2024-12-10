Thousands of Iranians leave Syria following Al-Assad's ouster

Shafaq News/ Thousands of Iranian citizens have left Syria in recent days, the Iranian government announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani stated, “Around 4,000 Iranian nationals left Syria in the past three days, following the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.”

The evacuation was carried out on 10 flights organized by Iran’s Mahan Air.

“Our relations with Syria are based on respect, unity, and Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Mohajerani added.

Iran, along with Russia, was a key military ally of Al-Assad’s regime, which ruled Syria for two decades. However, reports said Moscow and Tehran's forces stayed “neutral” as an opposition alliance quickly overthrew the regime earlier this week.

The recent events mark a shift in Syria's political landscape, analysts say, as the regime's former allies did not intervene to prevent its collapse, raising questions about their future stance.