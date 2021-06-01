The most dangerous leader of the Sicilian mafia is released after 25 years in prison

Shafaq News/ After serving 25 years in Rebibbia prison, the famous Sicilian gangster Giovanni Brusca was released today Tuesday, according to the Italian weekly newspaper Espresso.

Brusca was a key player in the crime that inspired IMD to join the police. On 23 May 1992, the Mafia placed half a tonne of explosives under the road to Palermo's international airport, killing the leading anti-Mafia judge, Giovanni Falcone. Brusca was later identified as the man who pressed the button setting off the bombs.

After his arrest, Brusca started to collaborate with the police. Initially, his collaboration was met with skepticism, fearing his 'repentance' could be a ruse to escape the harsh prison terms reserved for ranking Mafia bosses.

Bruska is nicknamed "The Pig”, "The Torturer”, and "The people-slayer”, some reports showed that he killed 100-200 people.

It’s noteworthy that Sicilian Mafia - Cosa Nostra is based on family clans.

Even today they settle some business disputes and retrieve stolen goods in Sicily, undermining the slow-moving Italian courts. But many despise them for the "pizzo" - protection money - that they extort from businesses.

Cosa Nostra infiltrated local and national politics not only in Italy but also in the US.