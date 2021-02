Shafaq News / The Russian police conducted a joint patrol with Turkey, on Thursday, in The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, on the Turkish border.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent stated that the patrol roamed in Kurdish villages near the border (Shidka, Babasiya, Khatouni, and others) in addition to the oil terminals in the countryside of Qamishli.

Our correspondent noted that the patrol consisted of 9 military armored vehicles, and was accompanied by two helicopters.