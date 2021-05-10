The Global Coalition enhances its Military presence in NES

Shafaq News / The third convoy of Global Coalition forces entered the autonomous Administration of north and east Syria territory, as part of the coalition plan to straighten its military bases in the Administration.

Yesterday, a convoy of more than 30 military vehicles and trucks carrying logistical and military equipment and fuel, crossed al-Qamishli city towards the military bases of the Global Coalition in the countryside of al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor.

On May 5, two convoys of the Coalition entered the Administration, including Hammer armored military vehicles, logistical materials, and fuel tanks coming from the Kurdistan Region through the Al-Walid border crossing.

The Global Coalition's plan to enhance its military presence in the Administration coincides with the Syrian Democratic Forces' almost daily security operations against ISIS cells in al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor countryside.