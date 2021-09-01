Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Department of Defense announces ending the American War in Afghanistan

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-01T18:18:09+0000
The Department of Defense announces ending the American War in Afghanistan

Shafaq News / The Department of Defense released a statement on the end of the American War in Afghanistan today.

"Today, we completed the U.S. military evacuation of civilians and the removal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan", the statement said.

It added, "I want to thank all those who labored so hard and under such difficult circumstances over the past few weeks, including dozens of our diplomats, to move some 6,000 of our fellow citizens out of harm’s way and evacuate more than 123,000 people from Afghanistan—the vast majority of whom are Afghans, friends and allies who fought by our side and fought for our shared values."

The Central Command of the U.S. forces had announced, two days ago, the withdrawal of the U.S. Army from Afghanistan.

related

U.S. Air Strike Kills 'ISIS-K Planners' in Afghanistan

Date: 2021-08-28 19:16:01
U.S. Air Strike Kills 'ISIS-K Planners' in Afghanistan

Trump to cut troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan

Date: 2020-11-17 20:01:59
Trump to cut troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan

Afghanistan Taliban: Flash flooding kills dozens in remote province

Date: 2021-07-29 18:41:10
Afghanistan Taliban: Flash flooding kills dozens in remote province

ICC voices concern over Afghan violence reports

Date: 2021-08-17 18:48:35
ICC voices concern over Afghan violence reports

Veteran Afghan strongmen to form new front for negotiating with Taliban

Date: 2021-08-29 14:44:21
Veteran Afghan strongmen to form new front for negotiating with Taliban

US troop presence heading down to 2,500 in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2021

Date: 2020-12-29 19:41:51
US troop presence heading down to 2,500 in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2021

Taliban takes over another province in Afghanistan

Date: 2021-08-07 12:28:50
Taliban takes over another province in Afghanistan

Facebook moves to block Taliban's WhatsApp accounts

Date: 2021-08-18 05:43:56
Facebook moves to block Taliban's WhatsApp accounts