Shafaq News/ The Danish Minister of foreign affairs, Jeppe Kofod, arrived in Baghdad today morning on an official visit.

The spokesman of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, said in a brief statement that Kofod will meet with the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Hussein.