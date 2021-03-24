Report

The Arab Parliament Speaker tested positive for Covid-19

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-24T20:33:33+0000
The Arab Parliament Speaker tested positive for Covid-19
Shafaq News / The Arab Parliament Speaker, Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoomi tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

"Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoomi was infected with the Coronavirus, wishing him a speedy recovery." The Arab Parliament said in a tweet

The Arab Parliament added, "Al-Asoomi is in good health now, is running his work remotely and has gone into quarantine.”

Adel Abdurrahman Al Asoomi, 50, is a Bahraini businessman and politician and a member of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament in Bahrain, since 2006, he succeeded Mishaal Al-Salami as Speaker of the Arab Parliament in October 2020.

