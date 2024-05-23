Ten Israeli Brigades intensify operations in Gaza, casualties mount

Shafaq News/ Ten army brigades are currently engaged in combat operations in the Gaza Strip, marking an unprecedented peak in Israeli military activity since the beginning of the year, Israeli Army Radio reported on Wednesday.

The Israeli military announced that its Nahal Brigade had joined a division of troops surrounding Rafah, with plans to target "terror targets" deep within the city.

Intense street battles are ongoing in Gaza's southern Rafah and Jabalia in the north, with Israeli troops moving into densely populated areas filled with terrified civilians.

According to Israeli media, the army has expanded its activities in Rafah, advancing along the "Philadelphia axis" adjacent to the Egyptian border.

The United Nations reported that more than 800,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah, leaving "families living among the rubble."

Since October 7, at least 35,700 Palestinians have been killed, and about 80,000 have been wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza.