Four Israeli troops killed in a booby-trapped tunnel in Gaza

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced Saturday that five soldiers were killed during battles in the Gaza Strip with Palestinian fighters.

The Israeli Ynet news website cited a military statement that said four soldiers were killed in a booby-trapped tunnel in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, while the fifth was killed in battles also in the north.

The number of Israeli army soldiers killed since the start of ground operations on Oct. 27 in Gaza rose to 43.

The Israeli forces are facing fierce battles from the Palestinian resistance groups in different areas across Gaza despite the heavy bombing.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip -- including hospitals, residences, shelters, and religious sites-- since a the surprise attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on October 7.

More than 11,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed. The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.