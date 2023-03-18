Tehran police thwarts a downtown car bomb attack

Shafaq News/ Tehran's police on Saturday announced it had thwarted a car bomb attack in the downtown of the Iranian capital.

Iranian state radio and television quoted the Tehran police chief as confirming that a car bomb had been discovered in Beheshti Street, a crowded commercial street in central Tehran.

The police chief said preliminary investigations showed that "the car owner does not have an executive role in government agencies", suggesting that "personal motives" are behind the plot, without giving further details.