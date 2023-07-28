Taliban Prevents Shia From Marking Ashura

Shafaq News / Taliban Movement banned Shiites in Afghanistan from commemorating Ashura using swords and rifles.

Videos circulated on Social media showed chaos in the streets as Taliban members hit the citizens.

ویدیوی دریافتی از یک مخاطب بی‌بی‌سی فارسی در غرب کابل نشان می‌دهد که طالبان، مراسم خیابانی شیعیان عزادار را با خشونت بر هم زده‌اند و به آشپزخانه هیئت حمله می‌کنند. در قسمتی از ویدیو دیده می‌شود که ماموران طالبان با قنداق تفنگ و شمشیر عزاداران محرم را متفرق می‌کنند.فرستنده می… pic.twitter.com/S0sNWXOISk — BBC NEWS فارسی (@bbcpersian) July 26, 2023

According to BBC News, the videos were recorded on Tuesday, July 26, the seventh day of Muharram.

Recently, the Taliban have removed Muharram banners from shops, homes, and even mosques in some Shiite neighborhoods of Kabul.

On the other hand, Afghan Shiites had signed petitions calling for the Taliban to ease restrictions on religious ceremonies in mosques.

BBC News reported that the Taliban had stressed that "the freedom of Afghan Shiites to celebrate Muharram remains, and the purpose of the restrictions is to ensure security."

Furthermore, Ayatollah Seyed Mohsen Hajjat, an influential Shiite cleric in Kabul, called for not to obey the Taliban's restrictive orders, calling on the group to "respect Muharram rituals and remove restrictions."

The situation of Shia Muslims in Afghanistan is precarious. They comprise 15-20% of the population, but the Taliban and other Sunni extremist groups have targeted them.

In recent years, many high-profile attacks have been against Shia mosques and religious leaders.

In 2021, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, and there have been concerns that their rule will lead to further persecution of Shia Muslims.

The Taliban said at that time that they would not discriminate against Shia Muslims, but there is evidence to suggest that they have not kept their word. there have been reports of Shia Muslims being harassed, arrested, and even killed. In some cases, the Taliban has destroyed Shia mosques and religious schools.