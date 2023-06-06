Syrian President hosts Former Lebanese Counterpart Michel Aoun in Damascus

Shafaq News / Syrian President Bashar al-Assad welcomed former Lebanese President Michel Aoun to the capital city, Damascus, on Tuesday, marking a notable diplomatic event after a 14-year hiatus since Aoun's last visit to Syria.
Arriving at the Syrian border earlier in the day, Aoun's visit exhibits an apparent restoration of dialogue and rapport between the two neighboring countries.
During the reception, Assad underlined the importance of Lebanon's political and economic stability, stating that "Lebanon's strength lies in its political and economic stability. The Lebanese people are capable of creating this stability through dialogue, consensus, and adherence to principles, not betting on changes."
Ascertaining the inextricable link between the two fraternal nations, Assad contended that achieving stability in Lebanon would serve Syria's interests and bring beneficial outcomes to the broader region.
"General Aoun has played a role in preserving the brotherly relationship between Syria and Lebanon, for the good of both countries," Assad added, expressing confidence in the Lebanese ability to overcome all problems and challenges, and consolidate the role of their national and constitutional institutions.
Assad also contended that Syria and Lebanon should not view their challenges in isolation from each other, pointing out that the recent Arab rapprochement revealed at the Jeddah Arab Summit would leave a positive impact on both countries.
In his response, Aoun asserted Lebanese steadfastness in their national unity despite all challenges. He subtly indicated that Syria has overcome a difficult and dangerous phase thanks to the awareness of its people and their faith in their country, army, and leadership. Aoun affirmed that Syria's rise and prosperity would reflect positively on Lebanon and the Lebanese people.