Syria’s President leads historic Eid prayer in Damascus

Shafaq News/ Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa joined worshippers for Eid al-Fitr prayers at the People’s Palace in Damascus on Monday، marking the first time the presidential complex has hosted such an event.

A large gathering of worshippers, including Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, Grand Mufti Osama Al-Rifai, senior military commanders, and representatives of the Syrian government, assembled inside the palace alongside citizens.

During the sermon, the new Mufti Osama Al-Rifai hailed what he called the “victorious conquest” of Damascus and described the holiday as a symbol of “peace, love, and dignity.”

“We must continue to work with dedication and perseverance to build this new state,” Al-Rifai told worshippers. “Work, work, and work—so that God may accept our efforts.” He emphasized the collective responsibility of all Syrians in reconstructing the country after what he called the “destruction caused by the fallen regime."

The cleric also led prayers for President Al-Sharaa’s “success,” in leading the nation, stressing the importance of offering guidance and counsel during the transition.