Syria's Islamic Resistance Front declares permanent status to confront occupation

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance Front in Syria also known as “Awliya al-Baas" announced on Tuesday that it has become a permanent front aiming to counter attempts at division and displacement.

According to a statement, the front aims to be a unifying force for all segments of Syrian society, regardless of sect or religion, with a focus on safeguarding the country's security and territorial integrity.

The statement described the front's formation as a response to "the systematic and coordinated Zionist-Turkish-American transfer plan, backed by Arab support, to divide Syria following the end of the era of the resistant and defiant Syrian regime [of Bashar Al-Assad], which had been the backbone of all resistance and liberation movements worldwide from 1970 until the end of 2024."

"The front emerged from the Syrian people to confront any attempts to undermine the country's security, amid the absence of the political and social forces that previously governed Syria."

The front's general commander, who was not named in the document, said the initiative seeks "to restore the nation's glory and protect it from terrorism and occupation," calling on Syrians to unite and stand against oppression.

"This step is a natural and legitimate response to the attempts at division and displacement facing the country," the general commander was quoted as saying in the statement.

In January, social media circulated a statement attributed to the group claiming responsibility for targeting Israeli forces in the village of Taranja in northern Quneitra, Syria.

The Israeli research center Alma reported that the Syrian Social Nationalist Party established a group called the "Southern Liberation Front" in December. On January 12, the group reportedly changed its name to the "Islamic Resistance Front in Syria."

According to the center's analysis, the group is likely operating with support from Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah :as part of Tehran's broader efforts to establish a local infrastructure in southern Syria to confront Israel.”