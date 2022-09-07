Report

Syria's FM: Israeli raids on Aleppo amount to a war crime

Date: 2022-09-07T16:43:31+0000
Syria's FM: Israeli raids on Aleppo amount to a war crime

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Syria's foreign ministry said it considered Israeli recent air strikes on civilian infrastructure "a war crime."

In a statement, the foreign ministry expressly referred to Israeli air raids on Aleppo International Airport, which damaged the runway and put the site out of service for the second time within a week.

"The recurring Israeli attacks, especially the systematic and deliberate targeting of civilian objects in Syria - the latest of which was the targeting of Aleppo International Airport yesterday - amounts to a crime of aggression and a war crime according to international law," the statement said.

"Israel must be held to account for it," it added.

Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.

Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military equipment to its forces and allied fighters in Syria, following disruptions to ground transfers.

Last week's attack damaged Aleppo airport just before the arrival of a plane from Iran, a commander in an Iran-backed regional alliance told Reuters.

Ram Ben-Barak, chairman of the Israeli parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, said on Wednesday that the strikes had signaled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"The attack meant that certain planes would not be able to land and that a message was relayed to Assad: If planes whose purpose is to encourage terrorism land, Syria's transport capacity will be harmed," he told Ynet Radio.

Like other Israeli officials, Ben-Barak declined to say whether Israel had actually carried out the strikes.

