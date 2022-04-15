Report

Israel strikes sites near Syria's capital -SANA

Category: World

Date: 2022-04-15T05:56:41+0000
Israel strikes sites near Syria's capital -SANA

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes hit locations in the countryside west of Damascus.

Syrian state news agency SANA quoted a military source and said Syrian air defenses had shot down "some" of the missiles fired.

The attack caused material damage. SANA said without giving further details.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the airstrikes targeted military sites.

It is worth noting that Israel has frequently attacked what it said are "Iranian targets in Syria," where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon's Hezbollah.

